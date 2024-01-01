rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660732
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660732

View License

Tiger Emerging from Bamboo (18th century) by Kano Tsunenobu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

