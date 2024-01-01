https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660734Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMandarin Square (19th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660734View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2550 x 2563 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2550 x 2563 px | 300 dpi | 37.45 MBFree DownloadMandarin Square (19th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More