Album of Lacquer Pictures by the Venerable Zeshin (1887) by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660763

View License

