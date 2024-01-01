rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660766
Japanese chrysanthemum (19th century) vintage painting by Katsushika Taito II. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese chrysanthemum (19th century) vintage painting by Katsushika Taito II. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660766

View License

Japanese chrysanthemum (19th century) vintage painting by Katsushika Taito II. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More