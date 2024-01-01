rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Japanese bamboo and rock (1767 - 1837) vintage ink on paper by Ōkubo Shibutsu. Original public domain image from the…
Japanese bamboo and rock (1767 - 1837) vintage ink on paper by Ōkubo Shibutsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660775

View License

