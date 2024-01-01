https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660787Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKatsushika Hokusai’s warbler and roses (1834) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660787View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1993 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1821 x 2540 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1993 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1821 x 2540 px | 300 dpi | 26.51 MBFree DownloadKatsushika Hokusai’s warbler and roses (1834) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More