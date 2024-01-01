https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660790Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese flower arrangement (19th century) vintage Japanese woodblock print Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660790View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 901 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1819 x 2423 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1819 x 2423 px | 300 dpi | 25.25 MBFree DownloadJapanese flower arrangement (19th century) vintage Japanese woodblock print Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More