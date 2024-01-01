https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660810Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese hawker in snow (early 19th century) vintage ink and color on silk by Suzuki Shuitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660810View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 885 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2580 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5298 x 3906 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5298 x 3906 px | 300 dpi | 118.45 MBFree DownloadJapanese hawker in snow (early 19th century) vintage ink and color on silk by Suzuki Shuitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More