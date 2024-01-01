https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660824Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese parakeets and flowers (1770) vintage painting by Sō Shiseki. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660824View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 728 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3057 x 1854 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3057 x 1854 px | 300 dpi | 32.47 MBFree DownloadJapanese parakeets and flowers (1770) vintage painting by Sō Shiseki. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More