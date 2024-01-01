rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660829
Japanese fragment from Tengu zōshi emaki (15th century) vintage ink and color on paper. Original public domain image from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese fragment from Tengu zōshi emaki (15th century) vintage ink and color on paper. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660829

View License

Japanese fragment from Tengu zōshi emaki (15th century) vintage ink and color on paper. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More