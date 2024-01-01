rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660832
Fan with Akikonomu Chūgū from "The Maiden" Chapter of the Tale of Genji (19th century) by Sakai Hōitsu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
7660832

