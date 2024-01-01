https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660835Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese crabs (1835) vintage painting by Zhao Ziyong. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660835View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1074 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1074 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1074 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3480 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7157 x 7116 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1074 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1074 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1074 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7157 x 7116 px | 300 dpi | 291.46 MBFree DownloadChinese crabs (1835) vintage painting by Zhao Ziyong. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More