https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660841Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese queen (1904) vintage woodcut prints. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660841View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 323 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 943 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2780 x 10320 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2780 x 10320 px | 300 dpi | 164.2 MBFree DownloadJapanese queen (1904) vintage woodcut prints. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More