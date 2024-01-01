rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660843
Daigensui Myōō (1868) by Kano Hōgai. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Daigensui Myōō (1868) by Kano Hōgai. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660843

View License

Daigensui Myōō (1868) by Kano Hōgai. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More