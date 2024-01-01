https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660856Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHotei Within his Sack (1800). Original public domain image by Kōgan Gengei from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660856View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1033 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3013 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3877 x 3338 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3877 x 3338 px | 300 dpi | 74.09 MBFree DownloadHotei Within his Sack (1800). Original public domain image by Kōgan Gengei from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More