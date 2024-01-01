rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660856
Hotei Within his Sack (1800). Original public domain image by Kōgan Gengei from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hotei Within his Sack (1800). Original public domain image by Kōgan Gengei from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660856

View License

Hotei Within his Sack (1800). Original public domain image by Kōgan Gengei from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More