https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660858Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese samurai (1885) vintage print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660858View LicenseJPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4948 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3598 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2015 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4059 x 5725 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4948 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3598 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2015 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4059 x 5725 px | 300 dpi | 133 MBFree DownloadJapanese samurai (1885) vintage print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More