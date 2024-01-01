rawpixel
Japanese samurai (1885) vintage print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Japanese samurai (1885) vintage print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

