rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660862
Ichikawa Yaozō II in the "Shibaraku" Role (1774) by Katsukawa Shunshō. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ichikawa Yaozō II in the "Shibaraku" Role (1774) by Katsukawa Shunshō. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660862

View License

Ichikawa Yaozō II in the "Shibaraku" Role (1774) by Katsukawa Shunshō. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More