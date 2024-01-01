rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660898
Japanese dog and bag over its head (1830s) vintage woodblock print by Yamada Hōgyoku. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese dog and bag over its head (1830s) vintage woodblock print by Yamada Hōgyoku. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660898

View License

Japanese dog and bag over its head (1830s) vintage woodblock print by Yamada Hōgyoku. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More