https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660898Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese dog and bag over its head (1830s) vintage woodblock print by Yamada Hōgyoku. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660898View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 947 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2338 x 1845 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2338 x 1845 px | 300 dpi | 24.72 MBFree DownloadJapanese dog and bag over its head (1830s) vintage woodblock print by Yamada Hōgyoku. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More