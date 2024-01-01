rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660907
Katsushika Hokusai&rsquo;s cherry tree (1760&ndash;1849) vintage Japanese woodblock print. Original public domain image from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Katsushika Hokusai’s cherry tree (1760–1849) vintage Japanese woodblock print. Original public domain image from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660907

View License

Katsushika Hokusai’s cherry tree (1760–1849) vintage Japanese woodblock print. Original public domain image from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More