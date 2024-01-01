rawpixel
Japanese cherry blossom (17th century) vintage painting by Hasegawa School. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660908

View License

