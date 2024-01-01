rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660909
Vintage Kyoto landscape map, Japanese illustration. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage Kyoto landscape map, Japanese illustration. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660909

View License

Vintage Kyoto landscape map, Japanese illustration. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More