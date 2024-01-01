rawpixel
Writing box with moon and wave design (18th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. …
Writing box with moon and wave design (18th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
7660931

