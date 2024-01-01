rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660932
Hokusai's Whirlpool at Awa (1817) vintage Japanese woodcut print. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Hokusai’s Whirlpool at Awa (1817) vintage Japanese woodcut print. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Hokusai’s Whirlpool at Awa (1817) vintage Japanese woodcut print. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

