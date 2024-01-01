rawpixel
Japanese hollyhock (19th century) vintage woodblock print by Kōno Bairei. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…
Japanese hollyhock (19th century) vintage woodblock print by Kōno Bairei. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

