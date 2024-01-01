https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660936Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSuit of Armor (1830) by Mihata Joryu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660936View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 518 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1510 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3320 x 7697 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3320 x 7697 px | 300 dpi | 146.26 MBFree DownloadSuit of Armor (1830) by Mihata Joryu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More