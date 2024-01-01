https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660944Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPoem from the Collection of Japanese Poems of Ancient and Modern Times (Kokin wakashū) (1610). Original public domain image by Tawaraya Sōtatsu from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660944View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1091 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2460 x 2707 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2460 x 2707 px | 300 dpi | 38.14 MBFree DownloadPoem from the Collection of Japanese Poems of Ancient and Modern Times (Kokin wakashū) (1610). Original public domain image by Tawaraya Sōtatsu from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More