https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660950Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen-ground fragment decorated with floral arabesques and hollyhocks (19th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660950View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 834 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1708 x 2459 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1708 x 2459 px | 300 dpi | 24.08 MBFree DownloadGreen-ground fragment decorated with floral arabesques and hollyhocks (19th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More