https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660950
Green-ground fragment decorated with floral arabesques and hollyhocks (19th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660950

View License

