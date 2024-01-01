rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660965
Japanese morning glory (early 19th century) vintage painting by Watanabe Nangaku. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese morning glory (early 19th century) vintage painting by Watanabe Nangaku. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660965

View License

Japanese morning glory (early 19th century) vintage painting by Watanabe Nangaku. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More