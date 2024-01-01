https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660966Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese flowers (17th century) vintage painting by Tawaraya Sōsetsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660966View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 457 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1203 x 3160 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1203 x 3160 px | 300 dpi | 21.79 MBFree DownloadJapanese flowers (17th century) vintage painting by Tawaraya Sōsetsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More