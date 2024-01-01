https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660968Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDemon, possibly Ibaraki, opening a box (1800-1900). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660968View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6598 x 9237 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6598 x 9237 px | 300 dpi | 348.77 MBFree DownloadDemon, possibly Ibaraki, opening a box (1800-1900). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More