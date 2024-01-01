rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660971
Japanese grasshopper and sunflower (1877) vintage woodblock print by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the…
Japanese grasshopper and sunflower (1877) vintage woodblock print by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660971

View License

