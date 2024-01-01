https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660973Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextReligious figure, possibly Buddha, sitting on a lotus, facing front, with blue/green halo behind his head (1878). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660973View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 815 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1874 x 2760 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1874 x 2760 px | 300 dpi | 29.63 MBFree DownloadReligious figure, possibly Buddha, sitting on a lotus, facing front, with blue/green halo behind his head (1878). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More