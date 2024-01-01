https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660976Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese women (1780-1800) vintage woodblock print by Katsukawa Shunzan. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660976View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 716 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2089 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5162 x 8647 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5162 x 8647 px | 300 dpi | 255.44 MBFree DownloadJapanese women (1780-1800) vintage woodblock print by Katsukawa Shunzan. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More