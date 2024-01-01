https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660978Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese cranes and pine branch (19th century) vintage woodblock print by Katsushika Taito II. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660978View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2010 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1834 x 2581 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2010 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1834 x 2581 px | 300 dpi | 27.12 MBFree DownloadJapanese cranes and pine branch (19th century) vintage woodblock print by Katsushika Taito II. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More