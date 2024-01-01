https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661004Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese cat and umbrella (1877) vintage woodblock print by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661004View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 867 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2530 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3864 x 2793 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3864 x 2793 px | 300 dpi | 61.79 MBFree DownloadJapanese cat and umbrella (1877) vintage woodblock print by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More