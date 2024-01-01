https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661007Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLobster and Shells (1800-1805) by Kubota Shunman. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661007View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 819 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2388 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5346 x 3647 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5346 x 3647 px | 300 dpi | 111.59 MBFree DownloadLobster and Shells (1800-1805) by Kubota Shunman. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More