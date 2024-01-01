https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661021Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEnmaten [one of a set of Twelve Devas] (14th-15th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661021View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 506 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1475 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2950 x 7000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2950 x 7000 px | 300 dpi | 118.2 MBFree DownloadEnmaten [one of a set of Twelve Devas] (14th-15th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More