Katsushika Hokusai's insects, from Album of Sketches (1814) vintage Japanese woodblock prints. Original public domain image…
Katsushika Hokusai's insects, from Album of Sketches (1814) vintage Japanese woodblock prints. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

