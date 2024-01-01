https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661026Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese cranes (18th century) vintage painting Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661026View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 526 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1535 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10389 x 4556 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10389 x 4556 px | 300 dpi | 135.46 MBFree DownloadJapanese cranes (18th century) vintage painting Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More