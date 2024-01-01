rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Poem from the Collection of Japanese Poems of Ancient and Modern Times (Kokin wakashū) (1610). Original public domain image by Tawaraya Sōtatsu from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

