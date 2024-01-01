rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661029
Japanese poets (1801) vintage painting by Ikeda Koson. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese poets (1801) vintage painting by Ikeda Koson. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661029

View License

Japanese poets (1801) vintage painting by Ikeda Koson. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More