https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661031Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese hydrangea (1715-1792) vintage woodcut by Tachibana Yasukuni. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661031View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 836 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2439 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6346 x 4422 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6346 x 4422 px | 300 dpi | 160.61 MBFree DownloadJapanese hydrangea (1715-1792) vintage woodcut by Tachibana Yasukuni. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More