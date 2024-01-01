rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661039
Kintarō Seizes the Carp (1885) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicago. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kintarō Seizes the Carp (1885) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661039

View License

Kintarō Seizes the Carp (1885) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More