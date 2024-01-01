rawpixel
Japanese Samurai (1850) Album of Ichiryusai Hiroshige's Sketches. Original public domain image by Utagawa Hiroshige from The…
Japanese Samurai (1850) Album of Ichiryusai Hiroshige's Sketches. Original public domain image by Utagawa Hiroshige from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

