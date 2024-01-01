rawpixel
Shibata Zeshin's Dragon head halberd (1885). Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Shibata Zeshin's Dragon head halberd (1885). Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

