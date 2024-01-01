https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661086Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue and white kaparamip robe (19th century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661086View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2504 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3642 x 2600 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2504 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3642 x 2600 px | 300 dpi | 54.22 MBFree DownloadBlue and white kaparamip robe (19th century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More