rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661092
Japanese woman under a willow (1820s-1830s) vintage painting by Utagawa Kunihide. Original public domain image from The…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese woman under a willow (1820s-1830s) vintage painting by Utagawa Kunihide. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661092

View License

Japanese woman under a willow (1820s-1830s) vintage painting by Utagawa Kunihide. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More