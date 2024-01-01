https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661094Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFive cranes (1816) vintage Japanese print by Kubota Shunman. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661094View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1052 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3068 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4534 x 5172 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4534 x 5172 px | 300 dpi | 134.22 MBFree DownloadFive cranes (1816) vintage Japanese print by Kubota Shunman. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More