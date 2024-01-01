https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661102Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSeated Woman (1930) by Theodore Roszak. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661102View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 838 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2444 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3127 x 4478 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3127 x 4478 px | 300 dpi | 80.17 MBFree DownloadSeated Woman (1930) by Theodore Roszak. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More