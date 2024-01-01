rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661107
Japanese plum tree (18th century) vintage painting by Ogata Kenzan. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese plum tree (18th century) vintage painting by Ogata Kenzan. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661107

View License

Japanese plum tree (18th century) vintage painting by Ogata Kenzan. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More